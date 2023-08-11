Meet Breki! This handsome guy has a knack for stealing hearts

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Here’s another precious familiar face. Remember Breki?

He’s a long-timer at the Franklin County Humane Society. Breki has been longing for a loving family since April 2021.

We featured Breki last year during our Clear the Shelters campaign.

Trainers love him – Breki has a knack for stealing hearts.

The shelter life is stressful for Breki, though – just like many other animals. His trainers noticed changes in his behavior months after he was in the shelter, and started him on medications to make him less anxious and nervous.

His trainers remember his original, playful self and because of this, his trainers desperately want him adopted as soon as possible.

Breki is good with female dogs as well as non-confrontational male dogs and makes a safe playmate for puppies. We’re told he hasn’t tested well with cats at the shelter so far.

His next home would ideally be without children, but he would do okay with older children in his forever home.

He’s a smart guy and even knows some basic commands.

Shelter staff said Breki would be a loyal pet to someone who sees his true potential, and with people he’s familiar with, he’s goofy and playful.

And his adoption fee is sponsored.

To see about adopting Breki or to learn more, call the Franklin County Humane Society at 540-489-3491.