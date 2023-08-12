Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide

A 19-year-old was shot in the head inside of his car in Collinsville, according to the Henry County Sheriff's Office. (Credit: BTW 21)

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – The Henry County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating a homicide that happened August 11, 2023.

Shortly after 5 Friday evening, deputies said, a friend brought a male subject who had an apparent gunshot wound to SOVAH Health of Danville.

Detectives said the victim died due to his injuries and is identified as Antwain Royqwell-Garifield Hampton, 24, of Hampton Circle., Axton, VA.

Investigators from the Pittsylvania County Sheriff’s responded to SOVAH Health Danville and spoke to the friend that brought Mr. Hampton to the hospital and later determined that the incident occurred in Henry County at 7064 Axton Rd., Axton, VA.

The Pittsylvania Sheriff’s Office then contacted the Henry County Sheriff’s Office to notify us of the incident.

Deputies and investigators from the Henry County Sheriff’s Office responded to 7064 Axton Rd. and immediately surrounded the residence. When deputies arrived, it was unknown whether any possible suspects still occupied the home. The Henry County Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team responded and executed a search warrant at the residence. It was determined that the house was not occupied. Henry County Sheriff’s Office investigators worked through the night, processing the scene for evidence.

At this time, the investigation is ongoing, anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463).