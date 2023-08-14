Investigation underway in Lynchburg after body found on fire in woods

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is investigating after they said a man’s body was found on fire in the woods.

On Aug. 13 at 9:47 p.m., officers and crews with the Lynchburg Fire Department responded to the 200 block of Atlanta Avenue about a person who was unresponsive and on fire, according to LPD.

We’re told crews were able to put out the blaze “in a timely manner.”

Police said criminal and crime scene detectives also responded to the scene in order to collect evidence, as well as to interview anyone who may have seen anything.

This is an ongoing investigation, and there is no active threat to the public, authorities said.

If you know anything about this incident, you’re asked to contact Detective Scott at (434) 942-7943, Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900, enter a tip online or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

Lynchburg police are also asking anyone who may have captured video of this incident on a security or doorbell camera to call them at (434) 455-6174 or share the footage on the Neighbors portal.