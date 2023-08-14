Sky aims to please and knows great tricks -but has waited a year to be adopted

Sky knows a number of commands, including “sit” and “place.” She also can do a few tricks like playing dead and giving high-fives! This gal is sweet and aims to please.

ROANOKE, Va. – Smart, cute and sweet; Sky has it all, except a home to call her own.

There’s a beautiful brindle dog at the Montgomery County Animal Care and Adoption Center that’s been waiting for a home for a little over a year. Sky is a 3-year-old Pit Bull Terrier who is hoping to be your new best friend.

Sky has been swimming in the ACAC Ocean for quite a number of months. This gal is sweet, friendly, and aims to please. She has also shown she's a sharp shark! She knows a number of commands, including "sit" and "place." She also can do a few pawsome tricks like playing dead and giving high-fins! She needs a habitat where she is the only pet and the humans are older teens or adults.

She needs a home where she is the only pet and the humans are older teens or adults.

Sky is spayed and up-to-date on all shots. Her adoption is sponsored by Friends of Animal Care & Control - Montgomery County, VA.