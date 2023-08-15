Botetourt Co. woman found dead in North Carolina, first reported missing out of Richmond in 2022

A Botetourt County mother is continuing her search for answers after her daughter’s body was found in North Carolina, months after she was first reported missing.

Maggie (Margaret) Stickler grew up in Fincastle and graduated from Lord Botetourt High School in 2019.

“Maggie was the kind of person that really loved everyone. She really just saw the good in people. And she really believed strongly in helping anyone she could,” said Maggie’s mother, Mary Stickler.

In April 2022, she was living in Richmond when her family stopped hearing from her.

“I talked to her that weekend and then it just all communication just stopped, there was no more social media, there was no trace of her,” said Mary.

Mary said Maggie struggled with substance abuse, and that’s why she went to Richmond, for rehab.

But even with her struggles, Mary said her daughter kept in touch.

“I filed the missing person report by the end of that week because even when Maggie thought I would get mad at her or not like what she was going to tell me, she still was staying in touch,” said Mary.

Six months later in October 2022, 150 miles away, the skeletal remains of a woman were found in the woods south of Elm City, North Carolina.

Around 10 months after the body was first found, officials identified the remains as Maggie’s.

“We only just recently found out that her remains had been found and that she was no longer with us,” said Mary.

Mary told 10 News the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office in North Carolina is investigating her daughter’s death as a homicide and the case remains open.

While Mary continues waiting for answers as to what led to her daughter’s death, she said she now has some sense of relief knowing where Mary is.

“It would be nice to get those answers, but honestly, the answer I wanted to know was where she was. And considering the circumstances, while I don’t feel lucky that she is gone, I feel lucky that we can give her a funeral and put her to rest the way she deserves.”

Funeral arrangements are scheduled for Labor Day Weekend.

Details can be found on Rader Funeral Home’s website.