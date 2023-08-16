Back to school safety and security: Bedford County Public Schools

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. – Bedford County Public Schools serves more than 9,000 students across 13 elementary schools, three middle schools and Staunton River, Liberty and Jefferson Forest high schools.

This year, the district spent a total of $550,000 on safety and security projects, including.

Enhancements to school access

Emergency management

Communications and video surveillance systems

BCPS says it also values its partnership with the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office, which ensures all of its schools have a dedicated school resource officer.

It also has a safety advisory team that’s made up of division staff and community partners, including the Bedford County Police Department, Virginia State Police and Bedford County Fire and Rescue.

The team meets to review school security assessments, prioritize needs and review new security requests.