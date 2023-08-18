Lynchburg police searching for suspect after burglary at auto repair shop

Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect after a burglary at Mervin's Auto Repair Thursday. (Lynchburg Police Department)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a burglary at Mervin’s Auto Repair that happened Thursday morning.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Police said at 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the shop, located at 1140 Park Avenue for a burglary. The suspect was gone upon the officers’ arrival, according to authorities.

We’re told the suspect is described as a man with medium-length dreadlocks and a beard.

LPD said the suspect may be connected with additional burglary attempts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.