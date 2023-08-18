83º
Lynchburg police searching for suspect after burglary at auto repair shop

Happened at Mervin’s Auto Repair Thursday morning, authorities say

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Lynchburg Police are searching for a suspect after a burglary at Mervin's Auto Repair Thursday. (Lynchburg Police Department) (WSLS)

LYNCHBURG, Va. – The Lynchburg Police Department is searching for a suspect after a burglary at Mervin’s Auto Repair that happened Thursday morning.

Police said at 3:10 a.m., officers responded to the shop, located at 1140 Park Avenue for a burglary. The suspect was gone upon the officers’ arrival, according to authorities.

We’re told the suspect is described as a man with medium-length dreadlocks and a beard.

LPD said the suspect may be connected with additional burglary attempts.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Hall at (434) 455-6155 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.

