Drax looking to settle down in the purr-fect home

He’s available for adoption at the Lynchburg Humane Society

Lauren Helkowski, Digital Content Producer

Rachel Lucas, Anchor

Meet Drax! This friendly feline was named after the character in “Guardians of the Galaxy.”

And just like the character, staff at the Lynchburg Humane Society say Drax has lived a life of crazy adventures, but now it’s time for him to relax in a home where he can cozy up in the peace and quiet.

Drax has been at the shelter for about a year, since Sept. 2022.

He’s neutered, and up-to-date on vaccinations.

If you’re interested in adopting Drax or finding more information, contact the Lynchburg Humane Society at 434-448-0088.

