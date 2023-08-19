Man arrested after stabbing woman in Henry County, authorities say

HENRY COUNTY, Va. – A man is in custody after he allegedly stabbed a woman in Henry County Friday afternoon, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said at around 4:22 p.m., the e Martinsville-Henry County 911 Center received a report of a disturbance at 74 Halifax Drive in Collinsville.

We’re told deputies and investigators responded to the scene and found a female with multiple stab wounds.

During the investigation, authorities said it was found that John Goodman and the victim got into an argument about living arrangements. When Goodman arrived at Halifax Drive Friday, he went to get his belongings at an apartment.

Deputies said Goodman saw the victim leave a neighboring apartment and was upset because the victim changed her living arrangements. He then approached her, and stabbed her in the back with a knife, according to authorities.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was transported to Sovah Health in Martinsville for non-life-threatening injuries.

John Goodman, 26, of Stanleytown, was found walking on Halifax Drive and was taken into custody without incident, authorities said.

Goodman was charged with malicious wounding and is being held at the Henry County Adult Detention Center without bond.

Anyone having information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Henry County Sheriff’s Office at 276-638-8751 or Crimestoppers at 63-CRIME (632-7463). The Crimestoppers Program offers rewards up to $2500.00 for information related to crime. The nature of the crime and the substance of the information determine the amount of reward paid.