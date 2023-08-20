Rusty Wallace Racing Group will not renew lease at Pulaski County Motorsports Park

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. – Race lovers in the New River Valley — heads up.

Staff with the Rusty Wallace Racing Group did not renew the lease at Pulaski County Motorsports Park to continue sporting events.

In a Facebook post, Mark Ebert with Rusty Wallace Racing Group said in part, “I announced at our last drivers meeting that we had not renewed the lease here at the track and that it appears that 2023 will be our last season running PCMP. I also announced that we are finishing the 2023 season,” Ebert said.

Ebert continues in the social media post citing reasons like.

“The CARS Tour declined to return after disappointing attendance, our SRX Event was amazing at every level but was well short of sold out. We really tried to bring you great events, the attendance levels were just not enough to support these events,” Ebert said.

10 News reached out to county leaders for a reaction about the future of the racetrack.

“As an outdoor entertainment venue that it will have a successful future, we don’t know what exactly what that will look like yet but we do know that it will be a very large economic engine for tourism,” Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator said.

10 News reached out to Rusty Wallace Racing to find out when is the last event held at the track and are waiting to hear back, however, the website lists the last event in October.