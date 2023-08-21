Meet Hannah! Smiley sweetheart is Giles County Animal Shelter’s longest resident

GILES CO., Va. – Meet a smiley sweetheart, a long-time shelter dog, Hannah.

She’s the longest resident at the Giles County Animal Shelter - she’s been there for 300 days.

Hannah is a 3-and-half-year-old German Shepherd and Kelpie mix.

Shelter staff said she loves men and is what they call a “single man’s dog.”

Hannah would thrive in a home where it’s just her and her person, so no animals or kids.

She loves being outside and going for walks and is spayed and up to date on her vaccines.

If you are interested in adopting Hannah, you can call (540)921-2053