Tractor-trailer crash on US-460E in Campbell County causing traffic delays

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. – Drivers are asked to avoid US-460 eastbound in Campbell County as crews respond to an overturned tractor-trailer.

VDOT says the crash happened in the area of FR-793E/W at Moore’s Country Store, leading to the closure of the east right lane and right shoulder.

At about 8 a.m., VDOT Lynchburg provided an update, stating “The detour on Route 460 east near Mt. Athos has been lifted. The left lane is open and traffic is moving. Right lane closure will still last awhile for cleanup of dumped load.”

At this time, it is unclear if anyone was injured in this crash, but we have reached out to both Virginia State Police and the Concord Volunteer Fire Department for more information.

Stay with 10 News for the latest traffic updates