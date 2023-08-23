WEIGH IN: What’s the best breakfast spot in the Roanoke Valley?

For National Waffle Day on Thursday, we’re celebrating all breakfast foods with a delicious survey.

ROANOKE, Va. – We’ve all heard the saying before: breakfast is the most important meal of the day.

Whether you prefer a breakfast made for champions or a quick bagel paired with a cup of coffee, there are a ton of restaurants across the Roanoke Valley where you can get your morning start off strong.

For me personally, you can’t go wrong with a plate of French toast at ‘Scrambled’ or biscuits and gravy from ‘First Watch.’ But I’d love to hear what you think -- I’m sure all of you foodies out there could use some new recommendations to add to your list.

Using the form below, let us know your favorite breakfast spot in the Roanoke Valley.

Once submissions are in, I’ll write up a follow-up article on your top picks.

Happy voting!

