Caesars temporary casino has brought in more than $52 million since it opened in mid-May

Caesars casino in Danville looks to fill hundreds of open positions

DANVILLE, Va. – The City of Danville is once again hitting the jackpot with the Caesar’s Virginia site.

We’re told the temporary casino raked in more than $21 million in the month of July alone.

That brings its total revenue to more than $52 million since it opened in mid-May, which means about $4.4 million for the city.

In June, city leaders informed 10 News that the revenue won’t be used to cover day-to-day city expenses. The money will instead go toward one-time projects or repairs, such as school construction, neighborhood renovations, economic development incentives or the city’s financial reserves.

The full resort, which is set to open in late 2024, will feature a 500-room hotel, a casino gaming floor with more than 1,300 slots, 85 live table games, and 24 electronic games and many other forms of entertainment.

In addition to this, it’ll also include a spa, pool, bars and restaurants, with a 2,500-seat live entertainment theatre.