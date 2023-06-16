Danville casino rakes in nearly $12 million in first two weeks

In its first two weeks, Caesars Virginia generated nearly $12 million in revenue. One million dollars of that lump sum will go straight to the City.

DANVILLE, Va. – It’s been one month since Caesars’ temporary casino opened in Danville, and the city is already hitting the jackpot.

In its first two weeks, Caesars Virginia generated nearly $12 million in revenue. $1 million of that lump sum will go straight to the city.

Danville created an advisory committee to decide how to best spend money from the casino. They identified eight priorities including economic development, public safety, and city infrastructure improvements. Topping that list is education.

Mayor Alonzo Jones says city officials will have conversations with public school leaders and colleges in the area to see what they need and how the revenue can be put to use.

City leaders tell 10 News that the casino revenues will not be used for day-to-day expenses for the city. Instead, the money will be used for one-time projects or repairs, including school construction, fixing up a neighborhood, economic development incentives, or adding to the city’s financial reserves.

For now, though, he says the casino is revving up the economy and putting a spotlight on the city.

“What I’m most excited about is being to retain our youth and young adults who were raised in this community that can say to themselves, ‘Not only are there good paying jobs in Danville, there are great opportunities, entertainment opportunities.’ And myself along with the council, we’re going to continue to push that envelope,” Jones said.

The full casino, which will also include a 500-room resort, is set to open in late 2024.