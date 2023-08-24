‘There are too many graves’: Lynchburg community reacts to latest shooting

LYNCHBURG, Va. – For the fourth time this year, a child has been shot in Lynchburg.

Police say a 12-year-old girl was grazed by a bullet Wednesday.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

“There are far too many graves,” Peacemakers member Dr. Owen Cardwell said.

Police responded to reports of shots fired near Brookside Apartments Wednesday night.

They arrived and found that a 12-year-old girl had been grazed with a bullet.

She was treated and released from Lynchburg General Hospital.

Cardwell says the issue of gun violence is complex.

“It’s not a single-point issue,” Cardwell said. “It’s multi-faceted.”

Cardwell says police aren’t able to fix the problem alone.

“We have to be able to protect ourselves in our community,” he said. “There are only so many police. We can’t police ourselves out of this situation.”

This act of violence comes after the death of 12-year-old Malayshia Solomon in February, 16-year-old Terrion Marshal in March, and six-year-old Kingston Campbell in May.

Cardwell says we need to look at the perpetrators, as well as the victims.

“We’re dealing with a lot of things on a lot of fronts, and we’re gonna have to find a way to address how this is impacting youth both that are perpetrators and are victims,” he said.

The bottom line for Cardwell?

“Take time and think about what you’re doin’. Not only are you impacting someone else’s life, you’re impacting your own life,” he said.

Ellis and Wright both face a long list of charges, including malicious wounding.