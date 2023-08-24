12-year-old girl hurt in Lynchburg shooting; two men arrested

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Two men have been taken into custody following a Lynchburg shooting that left a 12-year-old girl hurt, according to the Lynchburg Police Department.

Authorities say the shooting occurred at about 10 p.m. at the Brookside Apartments in the 100 block of Belle Terre Drive.

After arriving at the scene, Lynchburg Police determined that the young girl had been grazed by a bullet. She was taken to the Lynchburg General Hospital for treatment of minor injuries and has since then been released, police said.

Thanks to witness accounts, LPD officers were able to immediately arrest and locate two suspects: 22-year-old Savon Ellis and 19-year-old Melik Wright, both of Lynchburg.

The pair is facing the following charges:

Malicious Wounding

Shooting into an Occupied Dwelling

Reckless Handling of a Firearm

Discharging a Firearm within City Limits Resulting in Injury

According to the police department, an apartment also sustained damage from the shooting.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective E. Phelps at 434-455-61248, or by calling Central Virginia Crime Stoppers at 888-798-5900. An anonymous tip can also be made online using http://p3tips.com or by downloading the P3 app on any mobile device. A cash reward from Crime Stoppers of up to $1,000 may be available for tips that lead to an arrest in this crime.