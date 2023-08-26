CHOOSE YOUR VIEW: See our ‘Clear the Shelters’ adoption event at the RVSPCA from all angles!

ROANOKE, Va. – Looking to adopt your new best friend? We’re partnering with the Roanoke Valley SPCA to “Clear the Shelters” on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The in-person adoption event is taking place at the Roanoke Valley SPCA, located at 1340 Baldwin Ave. NE in Roanoke, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. 10 News staff will be at the event throughout the day.

Noon - Have the morning's biggest stories arrive in your inbox every day at noon Email Address Click here to sign up

No appointments are necessary, and adoptions will take place on a first-come first-serve basis. Stop on by and see all the amazing pets available for adoption!

If you’re not able to make it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered.

Starting at 12 p.m., you’ll be able to see three different angles of the event! One camera will show the cat room, one will roaming to give you alook all that the event has to offer, and the last will feature some familiar faces from the 10 News family.

Scroll down to see the action from all angles!