Kitten from Roanoke Valley SPCA finds fur-ever home during Clear the Shelters adoption event

ROANOKE, Va. – An eventful day for furry friends across the region, dogs and cats were adopted at Roanoke Valley SCPA’s Clear the Shelter event.

Three-month-old Klaira the kitten met her new parents for the very first time.

“She seems like an affectionate cat, and we’re affectionate people,” Daniel Burns said. “We love our animals, and we think she’ll be perfect for our house.”

The Burns family said they were eager to adopt a second cat for their home, especially knowing there’s such a need.

“I see people feeding cats behind the grocery stores all time and everything, and they always run away,” Burns said. “People need to come out and adopt a cat, so we don’t have that problem.”

That’s why WSLS chose to partner with the Roanoke Valley SPCA for the annual event.

“We have lots and lots of pets who need homes, so I think we had around 50 that were available for adoption today,” Julie Rickmond, Marketing and Communications Director at the Roanoke Valley SPCA said. “We’re super excited to see many of those going out the door and to loving homes.”

Luckily, little Klaira was one of those.

Klaira’s new parents and staff at the Roanoke Valley SPCA said they couldn’t be happier.

“I’m super excited to see Klaira go home so quickly and hope that some of her siblings and also some of our other kittens will follow suit,” Rickmond said.