Halifax County crash leaves 57-year-old man dead

HALIFAX CO.. Va. – Virginia State Police is investigating a deadly crash that happened on Wednesday (Aug. 23) on Route 603.
We’re told the crash happened around 9:55 a.m. on Route 603, about a mile north of Route 642.
Police said a 1999 Dodge Dakota was heading south when it ran off the right side of the road and hit a utility pole.
The Dakota then crossed back onto Route 603, ran off the left side of the road, and hit multiple trees, authorities said.
According to state police, 57-year-old Jerry Womack of Nathallie died at the scene. He was not wearing a seatbelt.
The crash is still under investigation, police said. The cause of the crash has not yet been released.