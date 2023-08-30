Roanoke City leaders, residents react to lack of partnership between Commonwealth’s Attorney and U.S. Attorney

ROANOKE, Va. – A story 10 News is continuing to cover — violent crime in the City of Roanoke.

Specifically, how partnerships between local and federal prosecutors can cut down on crime.

A 10 News story with U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Virginia, Chris Kavanaugh aired on Tuesday where Kavanaugh spoke about the successes his office and other cities like Danville and Lynchburg have had while working hand in hand to prosecute cases involving violent crime.

But as far as Kavanaugh’s relationship with Roanoke’s Commonwealth’s Attorney, Don Caldwell, the answer wasn’t as simple.

“However, there are some localities as well, that in their own view, they don’t necessarily feel like that’s going to be advantageous to them. I believe they are absolutely serving their communities in the best way that they see fit, but there are others that are less interested in federal partnerships,” said Kavanaugh.

After the story aired, many 10 News viewers took to our website, expressing their frustrations in the comment section.

One reading, “The decay of Roanoke City rests in the CA’s office. It needs to be fixed.”

10 News reached out to Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb, who is also the Chair of the Gun Violence Prevention Commission.

He released the following statement:

“Collaboration is our highest priority in addressing and reducing gun violence and violent crime in our community. Our city’s Violence Prevention Framework Plan appreciates efforts being made by all of our partners, including the U.S. District Attorney and the Commonwealth Attorney. I am encouraged by the increased prosecution of cases we are seeing and look forward to this continuing on an even greater and collaborative level.” Roanoke Vice-Mayor Joe Cobb

10 News also received the following statement from City Manager Bob Cowell:

“The City Manager and City Council enjoy a strong and positive working relationship with both U.S. Attorney Kavanaugh and his office and Commonwealth Attorney Don Caldwell and his office. Any questions regarding the relationship between the two offices are best directed toward Mr. Kavanaugh or Mr. Caldwell.” Roanoke City Manager Bob Cowell

10 News has reached out to Caldwell and his office multiple times, but we have not heard back.