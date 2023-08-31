Circle K offering deals on gas, car washes, in-store items on Aug. 31

August 31 is Circle K Day, and the company has some deals in store for its customers.

Circle K-goers can save on car washes, gas, and other items in store on Thursday.

The discounts will be active at thousands of stores across three continents, with the exception of those in Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, and North Carolina, the company said. The exception was made out of an abundance of caution due to Hurricane Idalia.

Now, what you’ve been looking for! Let’s break down the deals set to be offered on Circle K Day, according to the company’s website:

Gas : 30 cents off per gallon from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Dispensed Items (Coffee, Froster, Polar Pop cups): 50% off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Prepared Food (Pizza, Sandwiches, roller grill items): 50% off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Car Wash : 50% off any car wash starting at 6 a.m.

EV Charging: 50% off from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Not sure if there’s a Circle K nearby? Find one near you here.