Route 29 in Amherst Co. clear after police chase

Route 29 in Amherst County is now clear after a police chase.

According to Capt. Shannon Zimmerman with the Bedford Co. Sheriff’s Office, the situation stemmed from a mental health situation in Bedford County before the chase ensued.

Nobody was hurt during or after the chase, and the subject is in custody on an emergency protective order, authorities said.

Traffic was experiencing backups on Wednesday evening because of the incident, but we’re told the area has since cleared.

Other details, including if charges will be placed, were not available.