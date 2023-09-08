Leaders raising money on jet skis for higher education

PULASKI COUNTY, Va – New River Valley leaders are raising money to help continue students’ higher education it’s part of the American Jet Sport Assocation Races taking place this weekend at Claytor Lake.

The money raised goes toward the Access to Community College Education program at New River Community College.

Pulaski County Leaders, Town of Pulaski Leaders, Radford Sheriff’s Office are participating in the races which are a part of the American Jet Sport Association Races Championship.

Several Pro Racers will participate in the event this weekend, but the event is open to the community, Friday.

Pulaski County Leaders challenged several organizations to participate in a time lapse race those organizations donated funds to participate which will go toward the ACCE Program.

ACCE is an economic development public/private partnership that makes college available debt-free to high school and home-schooled graduates by funding New River Community College tuition for two years.

Leaders are glad to host the event in Pulaski County.

“This is the first time we’ve had the race here, we’re excited, we think Claytor Lake is the best venue for this particular sport,” Jonathan Sweet, Pulaski County Administrator said.

The American Jet Sport Association races will take place this weekend with gates opening at 9 a.m.

“With the corporate challenge that is held Friday we are able to give back to those communities and important to me also, butted to 10:25:59 it’s really great when we have that opportunity support young people to grow up and be able to experience life and go to college,” Keith McAfee with American Jet Sport Association said.

Leaders say racers as far away from New York to Florida are participating.

A portion of the money raised from this weekend’s event will also go toward Pulaski County’s ACCE’s program.