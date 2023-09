CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. – The wait is over. It’s officially “Bo-Time” in Christiansburg.

The town’s first Bojangles opened on North Franklin Street Friday.

Become an Insider and get exclusive content, access to contests and behind the scenes access to the WSLS newsroom! Email Address Click here to sign up

The southern staple, known for fried chicken and biscuits, is located behind Hobby Lobby and the Aldi grocery store.

The North Carolina-based chain is a fast food favorite and was first created back in 1977.