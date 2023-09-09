73º
Pioneers rally back, dominate Raiders 20-6

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

LYNCHBURG, Va. – Appomattox took to the field with fiery momentum Friday night, bringing it up to 6-0.

This game was hard fought, though, and the Pioneers weren’t quite ready to back down.

The Pioneers would rally back to grab a 20-6 victory.

