EC Glass High School students released early after threatening note found

LYNCHBURG, Va. – EC Glass High School has released students early out of an abundance of caution after a threatening note was found on campus, according to school officials.

At this time, Lynchburg Police are at the scene, working to search the school building.

All students and staff have already been evacuated and all after-school activities have been canceled for the day.

Car riders can be picked up at the baseball fields and buses will be available near the football field. Self-reported walkers and student drivers have been dismissed.

ADVISORY: LPD is investigating a threat at E.C. Glass High School. We ask that after parents pick up their students they clear the area. pic.twitter.com/StH997gxWY — Lynchburg Police (@LynchburgPolice) September 11, 2023

