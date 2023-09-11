73º
EC Glass High School students released early after threatening note found

The Lynchburg Police Department is currently on the scene and searching the building

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

Tags: EC Glass High School, Crime, Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – EC Glass High School has released students early out of an abundance of caution after a threatening note was found on campus, according to school officials.

At this time, Lynchburg Police are at the scene, working to search the school building.

All students and staff have already been evacuated and all after-school activities have been canceled for the day.

Car riders can be picked up at the baseball fields and buses will be available near the football field. Self-reported walkers and student drivers have been dismissed.

