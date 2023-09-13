611 locomotive to leave Roanoke for fall excursions

ROANOKE, Va. – The 611 locomotive is under steam and leaving Roanoke very soon.

Beginning October 6, it’ll be taking excursions departing from Goshen, Virginia. They’ll go through the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest and end in Staunton.

Executive Director of the Virginia Museum of Transportation Mendy Flynn said that it’s been great having the Queen of Steam back at home. It’s brought in a lot of people to the Museum of Transportation.

“There’s a lot of sentimental memories that people have with 611, whether it be somebody in their family worked on the railroad, worked on 611 specifically,” Flynn said. “A lot of emotion in some people.”

Excursions take place on weekends in October and the first weekend of November.

If you want to catch a ride on the 611, you can buy your tickets here.