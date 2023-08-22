611 fall excursion tickets now available for purchase

Choo-choo! All aboard the Queen of Steam!

On Tuesday, the Virginia Museum of Transportation, Inc. (VMT) and the Virginia Scenic Railway (VSR) announced that the tickets for the 611 fall excursions are now available for purchase.

The Shenandoah Valley Limited will take train enthusiasts through Goshen, where the trip originates in Rockbridge County, then through the George Washington and Jefferson National Forest, ending in Staunton, officials said.

Excursions will be offered on weekends in October and November when officials said riders can see tons of fall color, rural landscapes, and working farms.

Officials said half-day round trips will depart from Victoria Station in Goshen, and will run twice daily on Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays at 9 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. See the schedule below:

October 6 – 8

October 13 – 15

October 20 – 22

October 27 – 29

November 3 – 5

We’re told tickets range in price from $99 to $249 per person, with various seating options being offered.

If you want to catch a ride on the 611, you can buy your tickets here.