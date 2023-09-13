EARLY RELEASE | On the Frontline special with John Carlin

The Virginia National Guard recently returned from a 30-day deployment on the U.S. Border with Mexico at Eagle Rock, Texas.

Eagle Pass is a hotspot for mostly Hispanic migrants attempting to cross the Rio Grande River into the United States.

The troops’ job was to stop them from gaining illegal entry, but why were Virginia troops involved? Why stop migrants from seeking a better life? Why does the method for stopping them create so much outrage in certain sectors?

10 News’ John Carlin finds out in our On the Frontline special.

INSIDERS get to see the release before it airs. Bookmark this page and come back to watch it on Tuesday, Sept. 19 at noon.

The Primetime On the Frontline special will air at 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20 wherever you watch WSLS.