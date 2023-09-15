Feeding Southwest Virginia volunteers lend a hand for Hunger Action Day

SALEM, Va. – It takes a village. That’s the message being shared by volunteers at Feeding Southwest Virginia for Hunger Action Day.

It’s a campaign that raises awareness about food insecurity. Friday, the community came together to sort items at the food pantry in Salem.

They also added labels to cans in an effort to be more sustainable with their donations.

“Come help, come help be part of this. you will feel better, you will know food is staying in your neighborhood, you’re helping your neighbor. I can’t say enough how rewarding it is.” Sally Roller, a volunteer at FSWVA.

The president and CEO told us the state average for food insecurity is about 8 percent, but many counties are right under 19 percent.