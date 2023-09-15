74º
Join Insider

Local News

Festival-goers enjoy Roanoke Greek Festival for the first time in years

Amy Cockerham, Multimedia Journalist

Tags: Greek, Roanoke, Greek Festival

ROANOKE, Va. – A local favorite for many, festival-goers are excited for the Roanoke Greek Festival, back for the first time since the pandemic.

The weekend’s festivities kicked off on Friday morning.

Organizers are expecting thousands of people to attend this weekend.

The festival features authentic Greek cuisine and a marketplace to buy items.

There will also be live music and dancers, along with tours of the church to learn about the Eastern Orthodox faith. Proceeds from the event will go towards local charities.

“We’re really excited after a three-year pause we’re bringing back I think one of the favorite food festivals for Roanoke and the area,” Peter Simopoulos, chairman of the Greek Festival said.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Amy Cockerham joined the 10 News team in January 2023.

email