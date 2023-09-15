Franklin Co. authorities release new details in disappearance of mom, three kids

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. – Authorities have released details as the search continues for a missing Franklin County woman and her three kids.

Lauren Cook and 2-year-old Elijah, 5-year-old Hannah and 7-year-old Benjamin Cook have all disappeared.

Deputies said there hasn’t been bank account activity or cell phone activity on Cook’s accounts since around Sept. 7.

The phone last pinged in Lexington around then, according to officials.

Deputies said they are not able to share the full missing persons reports right now as it’s a part of an active case.

The kids are now listed on the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children’s website.

Details say they were last seen with their mother, and may be traveling in a Blue 2013 Chrysler Van with Virginia tags.

“The last time that Lauren Cook and her children were seen or heard from from family was around Sept. 5, 6 area, and since then they have just not been able to have any communication with her,” Sgt. Megan Huston said. “We’re just trying to assist in the search to locate her and her children to make sure that they’re safe.”

Authorities said that Lauren Cook is married and lives with her husband, both of whom share custody of the kids.

“He’s upset as any parent would be of where are my children at,” Sgt. Huston said.

If you have any idea where Cook or the kids may be, deputies ask you to give them a call at 540-483-3000.