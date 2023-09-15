National Adoption Weekend: Adoption fees reduced to $10 at Lynchburg Humane Society

This Friday through Sunday, cats, kittens, and dogs at LHS will have their adoption fees reduced to just $10 for the Meet Your Best Friend Adoption Special. This special excludes VIPs which are marked on their website with a blue marker.

LYNCHBURG, Va. – If you’ve been thinking about adopting a new pet, this weekend is a great time to visit the Lynchburg Humane Society.

The Lynchburg Humane Society is partnering with Best Friends Animal Society, a leading animal welfare organization working to make every shelter and every community no-kill by 2025, for their sixth National Adoption Weekend.

“We are so excited to partner with Best Friends for another National Adoption Weekend,” said Claire LeFew, Development and Communications Manager at LHS, “We have so many amazing pets here that are waiting to find their families.”

Lynchburg Humane Society is open from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Check out adoptable pets at LHS here.

Pets adopted from Lynchburg Humane Society already have their initial vaccinations and spay/neuter surgeries are included at no extra cost with the adoption.