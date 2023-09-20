Two injured after Roanoke shooting on Hershberger Road

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is investigating a shooting that left two people injured on Tuesday.

At about 10:25 p.m., police were called for reports of a person with a gunshot wound in the 1400 block of Hershberger Road NW, according to authorities.

We’re told responding officers located property damage to a business in the area consistent with a shooting, but no suspects or victims were located at the scene.

As officers began collecting evidence, authorities said they were notified that two male victims had arrived at Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital via personal vehicle.

According to police, additional officers responded to the hospital to speak with the victims, identified as an adult male and a juvenile male. Both were being treated for what appeared to be non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

RPD said details about what led to the shooting are limited and no arrests have been made regarding this incident at this time.

We’re told this remains an ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call (540)344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text us at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.