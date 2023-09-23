Cave Spring takes down Blacksburg with NFL hall-of-famer guest

ROANOKE, Va. – Hall-of-Famer Ronde Barber was in the house at the Bruins versus Knights game Friday night.

10 Sports Eric Johnson got the chance to catch up the former Cave Spring and UVA standout ahead of the game, back home after his NFL Hall of Fame induction.

Barber spent all 16 seasons as a cornerback for the Tampa Bay Bucs and was the third RD pick in the ‘97 draft. He’s a five-time pro bowler and was selected to the 2000′s All-Decade team, too.

He told us that the vision started at a young age.

“Well, it’s easy to stay in a crowd and do what everybody else is doing. Just getting by ... and I realized probably to my benefit. Obviously, it was that doing with everybody else was doing was not gonna work out for me, and if I want to be something more than that the expectations of what other people have for me ... maybe what I have for myself in the beginning ... I needed to do things that other people weren’t doing. That translated into 16 years of pretty good professional football and ultimately this gold jacket,” Barber said.

The Knights were out to make Barber proud Friday night as they took the win against the Bruins.

Cave Spring was victorious, beating out Blacksburg 38-7.