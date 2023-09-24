T.G. Howard Community Center hosts drawing for women beating breast cancer

PULASKI, Va. – The T.G. Howard Community Center is recognizing those who beat breast cancer.

Staff with the center are hosting the third annual “tickled pink” contest.

The goal is to honor women who are fighting or who beat breast cancer by putting their name in a drawing to a night at Jackson Park Inn and have a professional chef making a complimentary meal.

T.G. Howard Community Center Volunteers want to put a smile on people’s faces .

“I absolutely love it, we love helping the community the youth the adults older generations it’s fun, it’s very enjoyable,” Melissa Montgomery a Volunteer with T.G. Howard Community Center said.

If you would like to enter a person, email their names to tghoward1965@gmail.com

Entrants must live or work in the New River Valley and winners will be announced Friday September 29th at noon.