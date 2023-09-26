67º
Wells Fargo to become largest employer in Roanoke County with $87M customer support center expansion

The expansion is set to create around 1,100 jobs

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Connor Dietrich, Multimedia Journalist

FILE - A Wells Fargo bank sign hangs outside a window on Jan. 13, 2021, in New York. A judge on Tuesday, May 16, 2023, granted preliminary approval of a deal under which Wells Fargo will pay $1 billion to settle a class-action lawsuit filed by shareholders. The shareholders alleged the bank made misleading statements about its compliance with federal regulators after a fake account-opening scandal that came to light in 2016. (AP Photo/Mark Lennihan, File) (Mark Lennihan, Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

ROANOKE CO., Va. – Gov. Glenn Youngkin announced on Tuesday that Wells Fargo plans to invest $87 million to expand its customer support center in Roanoke County.

We’re told this is the largest number of jobs announced in the county in more than 40 years for a single project.

The $87 million investment will create around 1,100 jobs, making Wells Fargo the largest employer in Roanoke County.

Officials said it will also enhance the working experience for more than 1,600 current employees.

The expansion is set to begin Dec. 1, but Wells Fargo is hopeful that it will begin even sooner.

Wells Fargo ranked 47 on Fortune’s 2023 Rankings of America’s Largest Corporations, serving nearly one in three households and more than 10% of small businesses, according to the Roanoke Regional Partnership.

The organization forecasts an annual recurring economic impact of $322 million at full operations.

