Man charged in Purdum Woods Apartments homicide in Danville pleads guilty

DANVILLE, Va. – A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in the Danville Circuit Court, court records show.
As we’ve previously reported, Andrew Menjivar reportedly shot and killed 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore at an apartment complex on Richmond Blvd back in May of 2022.
Menjivar is now facing the following charges:
- Shooting in a public place
- Voluntary manslaughter
- Possession of a firearm by a felon
He’s due back in court on Oct. 26 for a pre-sentence report, according to court records.