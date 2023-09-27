Man charged in Purdum Woods Apartments homicide in Danville pleads guilty

A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in the Danville Circuit Court, court records show.

As we’ve previously reported, Andrew Menjivar reportedly shot and killed 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore at an apartment complex on Richmond Blvd back in May of 2022.

Menjivar is now facing the following charges:

Shooting in a public place

Voluntary manslaughter

Possession of a firearm by a felon

He’s due back in court on Oct. 26 for a pre-sentence report, according to court records.