Man charged in Purdum Woods Apartments homicide in Danville pleads guilty

He’s due back in court on Oct. 26 for a pre-sentence report, court records show

Jazmine Otey, Digital/Social Producer

A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in the Danville Circuit Court, court records show. (Danville Jail)

DANVILLE, Va. – A man charged with second-degree murder in the death of a 29-year-old man entered a guilty plea on Tuesday in the Danville Circuit Court, court records show.

As we’ve previously reported, Andrew Menjivar reportedly shot and killed 29-year-old Brandon Alexander Gore at an apartment complex on Richmond Blvd back in May of 2022.

Menjivar is now facing the following charges:

  • Shooting in a public place
  • Voluntary manslaughter
  • Possession of a firearm by a felon

He’s due back in court on Oct. 26 for a pre-sentence report, according to court records.

