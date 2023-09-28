Police searching for answers after around a dozen Southwest Roanoke break-ins

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke police say there’s been around a dozen homes burglarized in the Star City, and they’re still looking for the culprit.

They say the string of break-ins usually happen at night or early morning, typically with the person or persons entering through a ground-level window or door.

Neighbor Mike Altizer said one home just a few houses down from him was burglarized a few weeks ago.

“They’re getting brave,” Altizer said. “It’s, you know, they don’t care anymore. I mean this was done at 10 o’clock at night with her there.”

Altizer said his mom was at home during a break-in years ago, so he always keeps security cameras on his home.

“Six, getting ready to be seven,” Altizer said. “I’ve ordered another one.”

Since the break-ins continue to happen, police encourage people to review their security footage just in case they’ve caught anything suspicious.

“We have gone out into the neighborhood several times knocking on doors encouraging people to contact us with whatever information we can do to help them,” Detective K. Nicely with Roanoke City Police said.

Nicely said some of the homes have been burglarized with people in them.

“Their peace of mind is taken, and that is what is devastating to them,” Nicely said. “Money, and things, they can come back, but you’re peace of mind that takes a very long time.”

Police encourage the public to lock their doors, set security systems and leave lights on at home.

“If you see anything, call,” Altizer said. “Don’t just say, ‘Oh, nah somebody else will do it.’”

You can report suspicious behavior or activity through RPD’s tipline at (540) 344-8500 or by text at 274637. Police ask that you begin your text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.