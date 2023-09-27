Roanoke police investigating series of burglaries in Southwest

ROANOKE, Va. – The Roanoke Police Department is trying to find the person, or group of people, responsible for a series of burglaries in the Southwest Roanoke Community.

Police say all burglaries have happened in the late evening to early morning hours, and involve a person – or multiple people – going into a home through a window or a door, and then stealing property from inside.

Have breaking news delivered straight to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

It is believed that the same person or group is committing the crimes.

Authorities encourage residents to make sure doors and windows are secure, keep exterior lights on at night to deter crime, and make sure your security cameras are working properly.

RPD detectives are asking those with security cameras to send any videos that seem suspicious to kimber.knicely@roanokeva.gov.

You can report suspicious behavior or activity through RPD’s tipline at (540)344-8500 or by text at 274637. Police ask that you begin your text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent.

As a reminder, RPD said both calls and texts can remain anonymous.