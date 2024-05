Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 in Montgomery Co. can expect delays due to an incident, according to VDOT. (VDOT)

UPDATE

This incident has been cleared, according to VDOT.

Recommended Videos

ORIGINAL STORY

Drivers heading north on Interstate 81 in Montgomery Co. can expect delays due to an incident, according to VDOT.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Authorities said the incident happened at mile marker 113.9.

As of 4:29 p.m., all north lanes are closed, and traffic backups are approximately 4 miles.