Green Valley Elementary cleared after attempted armed robbery in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. – Green Valley Elementary School in Roanoke County was cleared after the school was secured during an attempted armed robbery near the school.

According to the Roanoke County Police Department, officers responded to the 3100 block of Honeywood Lane at around 12:15 p.m. Thursday.

Police are investigating, and believe this is an isolated incident.

We’re told there is no threat to the public.

Green Valley Elementary was notified, and officers were at the school doing security checks as a precaution.

The school was cleared, and resumed normal operations.