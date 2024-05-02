81-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in elderly woman’s death

An 81-year-old man has been charged with second-degree murder after an 84-year-old woman was killed in a domestic incident in Fancy Gap.

According to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call on Sunday, April 28, reporting a domestic incident at 879 Autumn View Road in Fancy Gap.

We’re told the two individuals involved were identified as 81-year-old David Bolen Sr. and 84-year-old Jean Bolen.

The sheriff’s office said an altercation ensued between the two, resulting in the death of Jean Bolen.

David Bolen Sr. was charged with the following:

Second-degree murder

Use of a firearm in commission of a felony

Maliciously shoot in an occupied building

David Bolen Sr. is being held at the New River Valley Regional Jail without bond.

According to court records, his preliminary hearing is set for July 15, at 11 a.m.