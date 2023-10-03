Lockdown lifted at Heritage High School in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. – A lockdown at Lynchburg’s Heritage High School has been lifted, according to Austin Journey, the Supervisor of Communications for Lynchburg City Schools (LCS).

The high school was placed on lockdown at about 10:15 a.m. as the Lynchburg Police Department investigated alongside LCS administrators. Authorities did not disclose what this investigation entailed.

Authorities say the lockdown lasted for about 35 minutes and want to assure the public that all students and staff are safe and aren’t in any danger at this time.

We’re told all school activities will carry on as usual.

No further information was provided, but we will continue to update this article as we learn more