Three Roanoke teens charged in connection with deadly July shooting

Left to right: Nathaneal I. Keith, 18 of Roanoke, Cydney B. Williams, 19 of Roanoke, and Ja’Zion Z. Robertson, 18 of Roanoke (Credit: Roanoke Police Department)

ROANOKE, Va. – Roanoke Police have arrested two additional people who they said were involved in the deadly shooting in Northwest Roanoke back in July.

As we reported previously, the shooting happened on July 10 in the 1600 block of Sigmon Road NW. One was killed and another was injured in the incident.

18-year-old Ja’Zion Robertson was taken to the Roanoke Police Department for questioning after the incident, as we reported. After investigating further, officers determined Robertson was a suspect involved in the shooting.

Now, two additional arrests have been made. We’re told Cyney Williams, 19, and Nathaneal Keith, 18, have both been charged with one count of first-degree murder each for their alleged involvement.

The indictments were issued after the case was presented to the October meeting of the Roanoke Grand Jury, according to RPD.

Keith and Williams were both taken into custody on Oct. 3 without incident by the by the U.S. Marshals Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force, police said.

Roanoke Police said the investigation is ongoing.