18-year-old man now charged with first-degree murder in connection with deadly Roanoke shooting

An 18-year-old man accused in a fatal shooting in Northwest Roanoke has had his murder charge upgraded.

This comes after the Grand Jury returned true bills on the charges on Monday.

Have breaking news stories delivered right to your inbox Email Address Click here to sign up

Originally charged with second-degree murder, Ja’Zion Robertson has now been charged with first-degree murder, in addition to counts of the use of a firearm in the commission of a felony and malicious shooting/throwing missiles at a vehicle.

Roanoke Police allege that on July 10 at about 11:20 p.m., Robertson was involved in a shooting on Sigmon Road that left one man dead and another hurt. Both victims have not yet been identified.

In our original reporting, the Roanoke Police Department told 10 News that they believed all individuals involved knew one another.

Robertson has a bond hearing set for Aug. 16 at 10 a.m.