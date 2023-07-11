18-year-old man charged with second-degree murder in connection with fatal Roanoke shooting

One person is dead and another person is hurt after a shooting in Roanoke.

ROANOKE, Va. – An 18-year-old man is facing a second-degree murder charge after a deadly shooting in Northwest Roanoke Monday night, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

At about 11:20 p.m., Roanoke Police were called to the 1600 block of Sigmon Road off Peters Creek for the report of a shooting.

Authorities arrived to find a man lying outside of the home who had been shot and said he was transported to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for the treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

While at the scene, officers also located an additional victim who had been critically injured in the shooting. The police department says the man did not survive the shooting and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Officers say another man and woman were taken to the Roanoke Police Department for questioning. After investigating further, officers determined that the man, 18-year-old Ja’Zion Z. Robertson, of Roanoke, was the suspect involved in the shooting.

Robertson has been charged with second-degree murder and has been taken into custody without further incident. Authorities say additional charges may be pending on other involved individuals.

Roanoke Police believe that all individuals involved knew one another and said there is no additional threat to the public.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 540-344-8500 and share what you know. You can also text the department at 274637; please begin the text with “RoanokePD” to ensure it’s properly sent. Both calls and texts can remain anonymous.