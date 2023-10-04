Controversy swarms Lexington City School Board meeting over removed books

LEXINGTON, Va. – Continued coverage of controversy in the Lexington area over two books that were removed from a school’s library.

The controversy lies on whether or not the books, that were removed, are appropriate and should be in the Lexington City Schools. The meeting was a way to hear the public’s opinions before taking action through voting.

“In the end, I think we saw overall where the Lexington residents stand. I think by frankly listening and making sure we are cashing a very wide net for those public comments we can in the end have a pretty good sense that what we’re hearing are Lexington voices,” said Tim Diette, School Board Chairman.

Superintendent Rebecca Walters told 10 News the matter was initiated by a parent expressing concern, which led to another parent sending a community letter. The public comments were mostly in favor of not banning books.

“If you read the novel, you would understand the contexts of the one and a half pages that were taken out of context to make this sound like an anti-Christian vulgar book. it is not it’s not sexually explicit. By this document draft, this belongs in your library,” said Chris Gavaler, a parent.

Others were concerned about these books being offered at the library.

“The minds of adolescents are highly malleable and strongly influenced by what they think is normal, cool, or attention-getting. This is why what’s in a book matters, study after study it shows that exposure to sexual themes and material had a disproportionate effect on adolescent behaviors and attitudes compared to as an adult,” said Ryan Braman, a parent.

The updates are set to be voted on at the November meeting.