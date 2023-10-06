Carilion Children’s gets $2M donation for cancer center

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, Carilion Children’s received a 2 million dollar check from the Life Ring Foundation for their new cancer center.

The donation was funded in part by events like the Darius Rucker concert and a celebrity golf tournament at Ballyhack.

The new state-of-the-art facility will change cancer care for kids and will even allow clinical trials.

“When we treat adults, the resources are more readily available because quite frankly there’s a return on investment there – if you invest in the resources the revenue covers the cost ... in pediatrics it’s not like that,” Kelly Woolwine, president of the Life Ring Foundation said.

The Life Ring Foundation nonprofit was formed in 2005 to support local families who are affected by childhood cancer.