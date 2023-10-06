60º
Join Insider

BREAKING NEWS

Local News

Carilion Children’s gets $2M donation for cancer center

Alli Graham, Digital Content Producer

Lindsey Kennett, Weekend Anchor / Reporter

Tags: Carilion Children's, Donation, Community, Health, Research

ROANOKE, Va. – On Thursday, Carilion Children’s received a 2 million dollar check from the Life Ring Foundation for their new cancer center.

The donation was funded in part by events like the Darius Rucker concert and a celebrity golf tournament at Ballyhack.

The new state-of-the-art facility will change cancer care for kids and will even allow clinical trials.

“When we treat adults, the resources are more readily available because quite frankly there’s a return on investment there – if you invest in the resources the revenue covers the cost ... in pediatrics it’s not like that,” Kelly Woolwine, president of the Life Ring Foundation said.

The Life Ring Foundation nonprofit was formed in 2005 to support local families who are affected by childhood cancer.

Copyright 2023 by WSLS 10 - All rights reserved.

About the Authors:

Alli Graham came aboard the digital team as an evening digital content producer in June 2022.

email

You can watch Lindsey during Virginia Today every weekend or as a reporter during the week!

email

facebook

twitter